Parents of teens gunned down outside Columbia Mall accused of attacking alleged killer in court

COLUMBIA, Md. — Parents of two slain teens gunned down outside Columbia Mall in February find themselves facing charges for allegedly attacking the suspected gunman in court.

Emmetson Zeah is accused of targeting and murdering Michael Robertson, 16, and Blake McCray, 15.

On May 2, Zeah attended a hearing in Howard County Circuit Court.

Also in attendance was McCray's mother, Marshay Eaddy, and Robertson's father, Michael Sr.

According to charging documents, Eaddy was first to rush Zeah and strike him in the head an upper body.

While sheriff's deputies were busy taking Eaddy into custody, Robertson charged Zeah, hitting him some more.

He too was taken down and handcuffed.

Both Eaddy and Robertson were charged with second degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Each were released on $15,000 bond, and are due back in court July 14.

Eaddy does have a series of prior assault and theft convictions.

As for Zeah, he was left with a minor cut. His murder trial starts August 18.