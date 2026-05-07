COLUMBIA, Md. — A brand new, permanent stage now sits along Lake Kittamaqundi unveiled just in time for the kickoff of Lakefront Live, a free summer event series hosted by the Columbia Association.

The CA funded the project with support from the Howard County legislative delegation, which sponsored a State Legislative Bond Bill.

New Columbia Lakefront stage unveiled in time for summer event series Columbia unveils new permanent stage at Lake Kittamaqundi

The stage, which has been a gathering spot for decades, used to have a temporary tent structure that was on ground level. Now it's elevated and expected to last for many more decades to come.

It features dynamic color-changing LED theatrical lighting, professional-grade concert audio with permanent monitors and subwoofer, and a retractable rear-projection movie screen.

"This is a permanent structure that just really makes the lakefront look beautiful and provides better quality around," said CA's director of media relations Julie Miller. "We've done movies down here for decades, so we've always brought in a kind of temporary movie screen. Now we can really have an enhanced movie experience."

Lakefront Live kicks off on Saturday, May 30. The event series brings more than 50,000 visitors to the lakefront annually and features more than 50 events.

Ground was broken on the project about eight months ago. Its debut was delayed by about six weeks due to the harsh conditions this winter.