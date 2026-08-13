New advocacy nonprofit launches in Howard County to address tenant issues

COLUMBIA, Md. — A new nonprofit is making sure renters can have their voices heard in one of the tightest rental markets in Maryland.

“You’re not alone. Because I felt alone for 15 years. I know what that feels like,” Diana Lyles said. “I had to move three times within nine months because of housing discrimination.”

Lyles is the founder of “Neighbors Advocating for Tenant Empowerment,” or N.A.T.E. It’s the first nonprofit in Howard County that is run mostly by renters for renters, born from her own negative experiences.

Which began, she says, when she requested a handicapped parking spot following a workplace injury that she never received, despite elevating her case to the state level.

“Housing is a human right. It affects your health,” she said. “Living in an unsafe, unstable house, [an] unhealthy house, it affects who you are.”

Lyles has partnered with Sonia Watts, who also had issues in advocating for a handicapped parking space where she was living.

The pair met through a mutual friend, and the rest is history.

“We’ve seen so many people that have gone from a simple complaint to homelessness,” Sonia Watts said. “We knew that something had to be done. We realized that residents did not feel and did not have a voice of their own and we were trying to figure out how can we teach tenants, not just do the work, but work and walk them along with us as we do it.”

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WMAR-2 News Sonia Watts (left) and Diana Lyles (middle) met through a mutual friend, finding their values and negative experiences as renters made them a perfect pair to tackle tenant issues.

In Howard County, the rental market is “extremely tight” according to the county’s 2024 rental survey.

Its market vacancy rate is at 2.8%

For comparison, in a healthy market, that number sits between 5-8%

Lyles says that only makes it easier for landlords to ignore laws that protect and help residents live a better life.

N.A.T.E. became an official 501(c)(3) organization last month, though the pair have been working towards this, using their own money, to help others before they became official.

They’ve hit the ground running through phone calls, emails, and in-person meetings. They’ve been working to inform tenants of their rights, the expectations they should have for landlords, and working to support legislative changes in Annapolis.

They’re working with other non-profits in the area, like the Horizon Foundation and Neighbors United of Columbia, to bring their vision to life. They hope to soon expand to other regions in Maryland.

“We’re here to help you. We’ll try our best to answer your question. If we don’t know the answer, we’re going to find the answer for you,” Lyles said.

To reach them, you can call or text (410) 852-7676.