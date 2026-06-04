'Needed for a long time': Highly-anticipated skate park to open in Columbia on Friday

COLUMBIA, Md. — 15 years in the making and finally opening on Friday.

The newest addition to Blandair Park is a much-anticipated 15,000 square foot skate park.

It's part of Phase 6 in the park's master plan. Six new pickleball and 2 new basketball courts will also be unveiled on Friday, June 5.

Howard County opening its largest skate park on Friday Highly-anticipated skate park to open in Columbia on Friday

On Thursday, crews were hard at work putting the finishing touches to prepare for the upcoming grand opening.

“It's what I wish I had when I was growing up,” Columbia native and skateboarder Aaron Botkin said. “It teaches you perseverance, independence, creativity, and it's just a fun way to get outside and hang out with your friends. I know this area has needed that for a long time.”

“It's going to be Howard County's largest skate park,” director of Howard County Recreation and Parks Nick Mooneyhan said. “It's just generated a lot of excitement.”

Botkin has been documenting the park’s progress on his Instagram, Hoco.Skateboarding, and even has friends flying out for the occasion.

His favorite part is that there’s something for everyone, especially beginners.

“I just hope to see the scene that I kind of grew up with kind of make a comeback,” Botkin said.

There will be a ribbon cutting Friday at 3 p.m. followed by a 30-minute demonstration from Charm City Skate as well as lessons, food trucks, and games for kids.

“We really wanted it to be a community celebration. So we're inviting all the community out to have a great time with us,” Mooneyhan said.

The total cost of this phase of construction was $6,365,353.70. Phases 1,2 and 3 have also been completed. In total, $42,315,353.70 has been spent on building the park.

The county also owns an additional 200 acres on the opposite side of MD-175 that have yet to be built on.