Lucky Lane Interiors hosts grand opening on Old Ellicott City's Main Street this Saint Patrick's Day

OLD ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The journey that led Kerry Whippee to the moment the doors of her new business opened this Saint Patrick's Day she says can only be described as "serendipitous."

"I saw an opportunity and I was really excited about that," Whippee said. "I've got goosebumps. It feels amazing and it feels surreal to be here today. To be putting all this hard work into reality.”

Lucky Lane Interiors, now open on Main Street in Old Ellicott City, may be a new venture but is part of a longtime passion for Whippee.

She also owns Shamrock Hill, a design and room staging business.

"Taking all of that and taking all of the things I love and to be able to help people, that is what I have loved the most about this whole journey," she said.

Everything you’ll find inside this cozy historic shop tells a story, like the embroidery kits that are an homage to the store that once occupied the same space.

You may also find tributes to Whippee's life, like her signature headbands and an illustration of her and her dog, who just so happens to be named "Lucky."

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) Owner Kerry Whippee's new store has personalized touches, including illustrations of her and her dog named "Lucky".

“It would not be Lucky Lane without Lucky in there," she said.

On grand opening day, there were lots of laughs, smiles and even a few tears as friends and supporters, like Rebecca Skaar, stopped by.

"It very much has Kerry’s touch to it," Skaar said. "We love this neighborhood and just feel like this is going to be a beautiful store to add to the ambiance of old Ellicott City.”

“Somebody came in this morning, and they said ‘I’m going to a baby shower this weekend and I know I’ll find something here,'" Whippee said. "We just opened today, but they know that that’s what they’ll be able to find. That’s my hope that this is a place for people to get inspired.”

The store also offers personalized decorating services.