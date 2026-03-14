Jury convicts Columbia woman in connection with shooting of teens outside grocery store

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A Columbia woman was convicted by a jury in connection with a shooting outside a grocery store in October 2024.

Wyketa Burgess, 40, was convicted of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and two counts of conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Court documents say the shooting occurred following the alleged robbery of Dieneba Traore's son.

Traore reported the robbery on October 8 and provided details about those responsible.

According to court documents, Burgess and Traore conspired with a gunman to target the people believed responsible for the robbery. That gunman waited outside the Giant Food store in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive and fired multiple shots at the victims.

The two teenage victims were struck and transported to Shock Trauma for treatment. Investigators later determined that one victim was involved in the robbery of Traore's son, but the second was not. The shooter's identity remains under investigation.

Three juveniles were also charged in connection with the robbery of Traore's son following a separate investigation.

Traore was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the shooting. Burgess is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, 2026.