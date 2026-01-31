Judge convicts man in 2025 shooting deaths of two teens near Columbia mall

COLUMBIA, Md. — A judge found Emmetson Zeah guilty of murdering two teenage boys near the Mall in Columbia back in February 2025.

Zeah, 19, was convicted of multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, retaliation against a witness, reckless endangerment, escape, and other firearms-related offenses.

He was, however, acquitted of one count of obstruction of justice.

On February 22, Howard County Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot and bus stop near Lidl in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway.

Officers discovered one of the victims, 16-year-old Michael Robertson, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The second victim, 15-year-old Blake McCray, was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to charging documents, a court-ordered GPS monitor placed Zeah at the crime scene.

Zeah confessed to police that he shot the victims, per the charging documents, adding that the gun he used during the shooting would match another nearby shooting he was involved in on Valentine'sDay.

He stated that he was returning fire at a juvenile who he claims shot at him.

A witness also identified Zeah as the shooter, and linked him to a stabbing that occurred around Mystic Court.

“This was a senseless and heartbreaking act of violence that took the lives of two young people far too soon and shattered the families who loved them,” said State’s Attorney Rich Gibson. “While no verdict can undo that loss, today’s decision delivers accountability and sends a clear message that this community will not tolerate this kind of violence. Our hearts remain with the victims’ families as they continue to grieve.”

Officials say Zeah's sentencing is scheduled for May 22, 2026.