"It's not just juice": Maryland sisters open an alcohol-free 'mocktique' in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — "So, if you're a tequila lover, a spicy margarita lover, Debauchery is your girl," Lexx Mills said.

There's just one thing to know before pouring: there's no alcohol in the can.

Sisters Livv and Lexx Mills are opening a first-of-its-kind alcohol-free shop.

Maryland based mocktail company opens alcohol-free boutique in Howard County Maryland based mocktail company opens alcohol-free boutique in Howard County

The duo are the founders of Stursi, an elevated line of zero-proof craft cocktails.

Their new "Mocktique," a mocktail boutique, will carry their brand alongside other alcohol-free products.

"We deserve better than sparkling water! Please, please, please think about us," Lexx said.

The concept grew out of a personal need.

Livv spent more than a decade as a certified mixologist before alcohol began causing her health problems.

"I found out that studying wine, beer, spirits and the like was an actual career path, and I was like, 'Oh, maybe I want to do that,'" Livv Mills said.

Her sister described the turning point.

"This pain that she had never felt before. At first, she didn't know what it was, and then she realized that every time she had alcohol, that's what it was," Lexx said.

Livv said that search for a flavorful alternative led to the creation of Stursi.

"So that's what sparked everything, the search for flavor, for texture, for culture in a beverage. We just weren't able to find that," Livv said.

The sisters say the zero-proof market has a quality problem.

"Unfortunately, a lot of them aren't good quality. Most of them are made in formulation labs like copy-and-paste recipes," Lexx said.

Unlike some nonalcoholic brands that use adaptogens to recreate a relaxing buzz, Stursi lets the flavor do the talking.

"It still has that vibe and sophistication that people love about cocktails. It doesn't just taste like juice," Lexx said.

One of the most common reactions they hear speaks to how well that approach is working.

"One of our favorite compliments is, 'Are you sure there's no alcohol in here?'" Lexx said.

"I just loved learning about the world through food and beverage and how a beverage can change an entire moment," Livv said.

Getting the brand to this point hasn't come cheap.

The sisters say the financial barriers to entering the beverage industry are steep.

"It takes at least $150,000 to $200,000 just to launch a beverage like that to market. That's why you don't see a lot of minority-owned and women-owned businesses in the space," Lexx said.

They've won more than $75,000 in pitch competitions and grants and saved even more by keeping much of the work in-house.

"Liv formulated the beverages and did all of our branding and design, and that has saved us more than $300,000," Lexx said.

The Mocktique carries several Sturssi varieties, including Revvl, Debauchery and Reign.

Their products are canned in Baltimore County, and their new shop is located inside Savage Mill in Howard County.

"She's fruity with papaya, berry and ginger, so she's for people who love lighter, fruit-forward flavors," Lexx said.

The drinks are designed to stand on their own, but they also double as craft cocktail mixers for those who want to add a little spirit.

"She pairs beautifully with prosecco, clear spirits and gin," Lexx said.

"And then finally, we have Debauchery. She has earned her name," Lexx said.

As for what it's like building a business with a sibling, the sisters — who are just 15 months apart — say it's one of their greatest advantages.

"We love it. To work with someone you trust more than anything...because building a business is one of the hardest things you can do," they said.