Howard County Executive Calvin Ball proposes $3.5 million budget for a new double ice rink facility

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced plans today for a new double ice rink at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex.

A proposed $3.5 million in the next budget will help pay for the design of the facility. Currently, families are forced to travel out of the county for practice.

The new building will feature two full-sized rinks along with locker rooms and seating. It will also run entirely on electricity without using fossil fuels.

Before design work can begin, the budget still needs final approval by the County Council.

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