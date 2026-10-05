Here are the bills we're keeping an eye on at Howard County's legislative session Monday night

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Several bills are up for a vote Monday, October 5, by the Howard County Council. Here are some of the highlights:

CB59: Solar Collector Facilities -Temporary Hold

This bill would put a pause on solar panel projects across the county (there are currently 15) after concerns were raised by District 5 Councilman David Yungmann about new state guidance regarding approvals and confusion at the county level.

CB58: Grants -County Grant Agreements- Requirements-Grant Application Platform and Database- Established

This bill would add more rigid requirements for non-profits receiving grant money from the county, including costly audits and requiring them to be established for at least two years before applying. The non-profit community raised concerns at a public hearing on September 22. The legislation stems from transparency concerns that were raised earlier this year about a public-private partnership between the county and a newly established non-profit behind the construction of a community center called “The Source.”

CB160:Approving BikeHoward 2026 and indicating support for bicycle-friendly community designation

This bill, referred by the County Executive’s office, would approve the BikeHoward 2026 plan. While the plan is on the table for approval, one of the “high priority” projects included to rebuild a bridge that washed away in 1972, is still awaiting a feasibility study. Some neighbors have spoken out against it.

Council Bills (various) - Appointments to the S.M.A.R.T. Data Center Task Force

Several members’ appointments will be voted on. This is part of the county’s approved Data Center pause that passed earlier this year. The task force would be responsible for creating recommendations for future legislation on data centers.

Other bills to be introduced tonight:

CB61: Amending Floodplain Provisions— FEMA and MEMA requirements

New designations could mean homeowners may be required to purchase flood insurance when they didn’t previously need to. If you’re impacted, you likely got a letter in the mail encouraging you to attend an upcoming information meeting about that this Wednesday, October 7, from 6- 8 p.m. at the Capitoline Center in Ellicott City.

CB86: Public Ethics Law- Confidentiality of Complaints-Technical Corrections

Introduced by District 4 Councilwoman Deb Jung, this bill would clarify the confidentiality of certain complaints submitted to the Ethics Commission and procedures if complaints are publicly disclosed. Earlier this year during her run for County Executive, a complaint against Jung was made public even though it was supposed to be kept confidential.

CB69: Inspector General— Custodian of Howard County Government Public Records

This bill, also introduced by District 4 Councilwoman Deb Jung, would grant the newly-established Inspector General access to public records. This comes as the Baltimore City Inspector General’s Office’s fight with City Hall has reached a fever pitch in its court battle over public records and IGs across the state have warned their work is being impacted because of it.