'You can't put the genie back in the bottle': Woodbine neighbors push for solar panel pause

WOODBINE, Md. — Some neighbors who live next to a solar panel project in the works along Woodbine Road feel the county council needs to pass a temporary pause, and take a step back.

They learned in January that the project would be built within 100 feet of their fence lines, and stand at about 11.5 feet tall.

The expected changes in stark contrast to why they chose to live in their homes.

“They told us this would never be industrialized because Howard County had preservation programs which gave tax incentives for the farmers and we were all in favor of that,” neighbor Gale Mackison said.

“I am not against solar, in fact, I believe in alternative energy, but I think you have to be mindful in how you do it,” neighbor Barbara Baker said.

It’s not just the view they’re concerned about.

“What do you think that's gonna do to the value of my home? If I can even ever sell my home. Would you buy it? I wouldn't have,” Baker said."

The pair say they’ve spoken to the developer and the landowner in attempts to move the panels further away from their properties, to no avail.

It's one of 15 solar collection projects currently in the works in Howard County.

Last summer, the Maryland state legislature passed new guidance for solar panel project approvals.

District 5 Councilman David Yungmann introduced Bill 59- 2026 so the county could reevaluate and clear up confusion created by the new state rules.

“I understand why they’re upset. But at the same time, I’m investing in my family’s future and I need to take care of my family. And I’m not doing this to hurt them,” George Boarman, the farm owner, told WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol over the phone when asked about neighbors’ concerns.

He says solar is a way to keep farms sustainable, giving them a consistent source of income when the winds don’t blow their way. Any pause on the project which is expected to be complete sometime in next year, would seriously hurt his efforts.

At a public hearing Wednesday night, some environmentalists expressed concerns that any pause would put the county behind on meeting its climate forward goals by 2030.

But impacted neighbors say they desperately need to take a step back and make sure it’s done right.

“You can't put the genie back in the bottle,” Baker said.

“If this continues to go at the pace that it's going, and this pause does not give us some time to get the system right and the process right then we're gonna have to pursue things ourselves,” Mackison said.

They're also working with State Senator Katie Fry Hester to fix any unintended consequences of the state's bill.

A county council legislative work session concerning the bill is scheduled on Monday, September 28th at 10 a.m. A vote could come as soon as the first week in October.