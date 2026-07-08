From dream to dance floor: Maryland Dance Project in Columbia celebrates three-year milestone

COLUMBIA, Md. — Jess Naylon has worn dance shoes since the age of two.

"Dance has always been my sport. I was never unsure," she said.

Naylon danced at the University of Miami and for the Washington Commanders dance team 'Command Force' for three seasons. That's where she met Emily Whitacre.

They decided to retire at the same time but didn't want to hang up their dance shoes.

"Selfishly we were wanting to take dance classes and not end our dance journey," Naylon said. "So we actually started just by offering like 1 to 2 classes for adults a month and we were renting space through the Columbia Association."

They started Maryland Dance Project and now have have a studio space off Broken Land Parkway in Columbia and can offer upward of 100 classes a month, from toddlers to the pro level, like the NFL or NBA.

"We've had seriously any age, any walk of life come through here. Never danced, two left feet, all the way up till advanced," Naylon said. "So anybody can come take class here. Everybody is welcome here."

And Naylon said the welcoming environment is what they strive for in all their classes. Maya Walker said she was drawn to the Maryland Dance Project after coming from a dance company she called toxic.

"I have something to fall back on every time I'm having a bad day or I'm super stressed, even when I'm tired, I'm like, I still want to go to dance because like I know it's gonna refresh me," she said. "I know I'm gonna have a good time. It's just like everything else in the world is left out there and then everything that matters is in here."

"It's a place where you don't have to worry about anyone judging or like competing with you. It's more just like let's have fun and support each other," said Adelene Ung, the group's social media coordinator.

Rachel Miller came for the classes and stayed for the friendships.

"It's been such a wonderful community that Jess and Emily have built that just makes everybody feel welcomed and feel like they have a place to dance and make friends and family."

And whether a student is dancing for the first time, or their entire life, Naylon said the goal is still the same.

"Our mission is to provide quality dance education to all dancers from all backgrounds in an inclusive and welcoming environment, which is a space that a lot of dance studios have yet to kind of refine and perfect, and so we are really looking forward to continuing to grow."

The Maryland Dance Project is having a three-year anniversary party on Saturday July 11 at the studio, located at 9570 Berger Road, Suite A. There will be free dance classes, an açai food truck and photo booth. The youth party starts at 1 p.m., the adult party at 4 p.m. For more information, click here.