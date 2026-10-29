'Musical community': Peabody professor and Johns Hopkins student create free app connecting musicians globally

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Peabody Institute professor and a Johns Hopkins University student have teamed up to create a new app designed to connect musicians around the world.

Amit Peled is a professor at the Peabody Institute and an internationally renowned cellist who travels the world performing with his students, known as his Cello Gang. While on the road last year, he had an idea inspired by the navigation app Waze.

"And I'm thinking to myself, what if, while I'm practicing a piece, all the people that practice that piece around the world will know that I'm practicing as well, so we can communicate and help each other on the musical road, same as Waze," Peled said.

Peled wanted to help musicians push through the countless hours it takes to master their craft.

"It's one of the only professions where you're completely alone in the practice room spending 4-6 hours a day since you're 10 years old," Peled said.

He brought the idea to Josh Jang, now a fourth-year student at Johns Hopkins double majoring in cello and math. Jang's initial reaction was skeptical.

"I don't want to show my teacher I don't believe in him, right? But at the same time, I'm like, 'this guy's crazy.' I'm like, man, I'm just a student here!" Jang said.

But Peled kept researching and refining the concept. Eventually, Jang came around.

"He came back to me with something that's a little more narrow scope and seemed more possible. I was like, wow, this maybe could happen and just, why not?" Jang said.

Together, they built iMeetStand. The app is built around three core ideas: connect, grow, and earn.

Taylor Epps A cellist using iMeetStand to get tips

"Right now there's a cellist in Spain; through iMeetStand she's in touch with me and asks me questions every day. When I practice the same pieces she does, I can just talk to the app and send my reply to her," Peled said.

The app shows artists where they can find nearby gigs, connects them to opportunities, and provides a space for musicians to be open about their progress.

"It's vulnerable. I've seen cellists post videos with mistakes, saying I'm trying to get it right — what do you think, guys? Shows that you want to grow with people," Peled said.

iMeetStand launched in September and is now available for free on Apple's App Store. A paid version is planned for early next year.

"It'll cost just a little bit of money; musicians are not rich," Peled joked. "I think it's a wonderful way to make a small village out of our musical community."

For Jang, it's brought together his two career interests and encapsulates what music is all about: bringing people together.

"It's great to collaborate with someone who dreams so big and to try to bring something to life that really can have a positive impact," Jang said.

Peled sees the partnership as proof of what can happen with the talent we have locally.

"To tell a student, use your talent, use my talent, and put them together. It's like the Beatles; each one is really good, but you put them together? Best band ever. This resource here in Baltimore, at Johns Hopkins" Peled said.

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