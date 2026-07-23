Elkridge woman diagnosed with Turner syndrome gets kidney transplant after more than 3-year wait

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Shaye Tillett of Elkridge has been waiting more than three years for a kidney transplant. Thursday, July 23rd, she gets one.

Tillett was diagnosed with Turner syndrome as a baby and, a few years ago, received a second diagnosis: polycystic kidney disease. Finding a donor proved difficult because of her rare blood type, O negative.

Elkridge woman with rare blood type gets kidney transplant at last Elkridge woman with rare blood type gets kidney transplant at last

"I actually found out a few weeks ago that one of my medications was actually something that had affected my, my kidneys as well," Tillett said.

In April, her family received the news they had been waiting for. A donor had been found, and Tillett's surgery was scheduled for July 23.

The donor remains anonymous.

"The person is still anonymous. I do not know who they are. I am very excited, excited about all that's coming up," Tillett said.

Despite not knowing — and possibly never knowing — who is giving her a kidney, Tillett said she is deeply grateful.

"I really am. I'm grateful that they took the time to do this and they're being able, they're able to take, not just take the time to do it, but also changed my life," Tillett said.

The months leading up to the surgery have brought a mix of emotions and preparation. Tillett has kept up with lab work and blood work related to her Turner syndrome diagnosis and has also focused on her mental health ahead of the procedure.

"With my mom, knowing that she's been through the same thing, I've always, I've been asking her questions," Tillett said.

She said the support she has received has meant everything.

"I was blessed, to be honest. I was very blessed to hear that people were not just keeping me in their prayers, but wanting to help and do anything they can to help me," Tillett said.

Tillett said she hopes her story can encourage others who may be facing a similar situation.

"Never lose hope. Keep that faith, never lose hope and always always remember that you have people by your side," Tillett said.

Tillett is expected to be released from the hospital four days after her surgery and will be on bed rest for two months.

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