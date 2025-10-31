HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Thursday night, Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth, Attorney General Anthony Brown, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, and Senator Angela Alsobrooks answered pressing questions from Howard County neighbors about the government shutdown.

One of the first questions was: How can Congress stop the gutting of the federal government?

Congresswoman Elfreth said that's difficult with the House of Representatives not in DC.

Elected officials answer pressing questions about government shutdown Elected officials answer pressing questions about government shutdown

"If we were all there right now, we would start talking about our constituents and healthcare and SNAP, and how to pay our federal workers. And there would probably be a couple of coups."

She told the crowd they're still working to protect federal workers, pointing to a bill she and Senator Alsobrooks filed in February.

"It simply said if you were a probationary employee when you were fired by this administration, when you are rehired again—because the courts make you or because DOGE finally decided they made a mistake with your position—you don't have to start that probationary clock over again," said Elfreth.

Another question addressed how the shutdown affects Maryland's economy.

"We've lost over 15,000 federal jobs since January, and likely more, because we haven't received updated data due to the shutdown," Comptroller Lierman said.

Attorney General Brown discussed SNAP benefits, which are set to expire soon. He joined 22 other attorneys general in suing the Trump Administration over the issue.

"For 61 years this program has never stopped delivering, even during shutdowns. Right now, the administration's decision to suspend SNAP benefits is not a budget necessity—it's a choice," Brown said.

However, Lierman said the situation isn't completely hopeless for Marylanders.

"If the governor decides to allocate $123 million from the rainy day fund for SNAP, we can do that," she explained. "I support using our rainy day funds for SNAP because it's not only the right thing to do to feed people, but SNAP is an incredible economic multiplier."

SNAP benefits are set to expire November 1.