Columbia Mall implementing paid preferred parking near Main Event and Restaurant Row

COLUMBIA, Md. — Payment will now be required for 120 “preferred parking” spots at the Columbia Mall starting Monday, August 8.

Though no signs have yet been posted, GGP, the mall’s owner and operator, confirmed they’ll be located near Main Event and Restaurant Row.

The signs will feature a QR code drivers use to pay on their phone. No app is required for purchase.

The new system will not affect current handicapped parking.

GGP manages close to 100 malls, and has implemented this system at 17 so far, noting parking has been a consistent pain point in Columbia.

“Preferred Parking is intended for guests who are making a quick stop or simply prefer the convenience of parking closer to the entrance," spokesperson Claudia Ilagan told WMAR-2 News.

"The designated area represents less than 2% of the property's total parking, while more than 98% of parking remains complimentary for all visitors."

But Cherrie Webb and her daughter Kate don’t think it’ll be worth it. Even on busy weekends, they say they can still find good parking up close, no problem.

“For this mall and this area, I feel like it’s a deterrent,” Webb said.

Jeff Butler, who comes to the mall every week, agrees.

“Why would they charge for parking? That’s not good. Doesn’t seem fair,” he said. “I think it’ll hurt the mall. I think so. Why would you come here to pay to park if you could go somewhere else?”

The cost for a premier spot is $2.45 for the first hour, and $2 extra per additional hour. After four hours, it’s capped at $10.45.

Butler and Webb believe that once the price locks in, the spots may stay open.

“It’ll be a while. Maybe next summer this time we accept it,” Butler said.