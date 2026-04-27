Car rally in Columbia leads to mass shooting leaving one person dead

COLUMBIA, Md. — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a Monday morning mass shooting in Columbia.

Howard County Police believe the incident is linked to an illegal car rally.

Officers were called just before 5:30am to a parking garage on Alexander Bell Drive.

At the scene a man was found dead. A second man was wounded and taken to the hospital where he's expected to survive.

Over the next several hours, four more people checked into nearby hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe most of the individuals are known to each other. Investigators suggest participants of the car rally are not local to the area.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.