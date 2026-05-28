Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews, Foo Fighters to headline protest music festival in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — Bruce Springsteen, Brittany Howard, and Foo Fighters are just a few of the acts performing at the Power to the People Festival, organized by guitarist and Rage Against the Machine co-founder, Tom Morello. The one-day event will take place on Saturday, October 3, at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

Morello is currently on tour with Springsteen, and he announced the festival on-stage at Nationals Park on Wednesday night during the set.

“The Power To The People festival is about freedom, justice, equality and rock and roll,” says Tom Morello. “It’s about the power everyday human beings have when they come together through music, art, community, and action.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 10/3, @tmorello's Power To The People Festival A celebration of peace, justice, solidarity, music, and community action❤️ 🇺🇸 All details & presale information: https://t.co/1yJf1zmCvm

Tickets on sale Saturday, May 30 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/DTotrZNhN2 — Merriweather Post Pavilion (@MerriweatherPP) May 28, 2026

It's more than just music across two stages. In the Freedom Village, you can connect with local artists, nonprofits, and advocacy groups to discover how to get involved in everything from grassroots organizing to social impact initiatives.

A portion of all ticket sales, plus 100% of net VIP proceeds, will be donated to the pro-voter organizations VoteRiders and HeadCount, who will be on-site to help with voter registration and ID issues.

Pre-sale begins Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. with general on-sale happening Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m.