Armed robbery suspects now face new charges in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police announced they have charged two men who were previously charged in Baltimore County in connection to a string of armed robberies.

Timothy Evans Jr., 28, and Diamante Gilliam, 29, allegedly targeted Baltimore-area business owners at their homes in Ellicott City and West Friendship.

Police say the duo even targeted the same victim twice.

The investigation began on June 14. Charging documents say officers responded to a Hip Hop Fish & Chicken on Baltimore National Pike and spoke with the victim, who said that after getting into his car, he was approached by two men wearing black clothing and ski masks.

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The victim told officers he was held at gunpoint by both individuals as they demanded his wallet.

The following day, officers spoke with another armed robbery victim, this time in Owings Mills.

Police said the victim told them that when he arrived home from work, he was approached from behind by two unknown suspects.

When he turned around, both individuals displayed handguns and demanded his keys and valuables.

Multiple other armed robbery incidents were reported on June 16, 21 and 23.

Police estimated the total loss from the robberies at $16,077.