Baltimore County police tie two men to June armed robbery spree

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Two men are in police custody following a string of armed robberies in Baltimore County in June, authorities said.

Timothy Evans Jr., 28, and Diamante Gilliam, 29, allegedly targeted business owners and employees.

The investigation began on June 14. Charging documents state that officers responded to a Hip Hop Fish & Chicken on Baltimore National Pike and spoke with the victim, who said that after getting into his car, he was approached by two Black males wearing black clothing and ski masks.

The victim told officers he was held at gunpoint by both individuals as they demanded his wallet.

He said he was robbed of his belongings, and while he was sitting in his car, he heard a loud bang and believed the suspects had shot out one of his tires.

Police later confirmed that suspicion after finding the driver-side tire flat with a small circular puncture hole.

The following day, officers spoke with another armed robbery victim, this time in Owings Mills.

Police said the victim told them that when he arrived home from work, he was approached from behind by two unknown suspects.

When he turned around, both individuals displayed handguns and demanded his keys and valuables.

After taking his belongings, one of the suspects entered the vehicle and took the victim’s iPhone 14 Plus while the victim was being held against his own car.

The suspect then entered the vehicle through the front passenger-side door and took a wallet from the center console.

According to charging documents, the victim said the suspects asked, “Who is inside the house?” and “Is there any more money in the house?” shortly before fleeing the scene.

Multiple other armed robbery incidents were reported on June 16, 21 and 23.

Detectives pulled serial numbers from two iPhones stolen during the robberies and discovered they had been pawned by Gilliam on June 16.

Investigators used geolocation and historical cellphone data to locate Gilliam and found that his cellphone was present at the time and location of each armed robbery. Authorities said the same was true for Evans.

Police estimated the total loss from the robberies at $16,077.

Both Gilliam and Evans are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

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Two men are being held without bond after Baltimore County police linked them to a string of armed robberies in June that targeted business owners and employees.

