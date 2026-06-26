America 250 traveling exhibit on display at the Inn at Mt. Ida in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Colonel Thomas Dorsey chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a traveling exhibit about the history of the United States.

The American Battlefield Trust’s American Revolution Experience exhibit tells the stories of ordinary people and how their lives were affected by the war. It's set up at the chapter's headquarters at the Inn at Mt. Ida in Historic Ellicott City.

The closing reception is July 1, before the exhibit leaves for its next city. It goes from 5-7 p.m. and will have re-enactors, the reading of the Declaration of Independence, music and giveaways.

For more information on the chapter, click here.