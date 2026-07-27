SYKESVILLE, Md. — From apple butter to patio enclosures, it made things since World War I. Now, leaders in Sykesville are planning to remove the B.F. Shriver Cannery Building and replace it with something the community can enjoy.

Sykesville officials are asking for the community's thoughts on plans to demolish the long-vacant former factory and replace it with a pavilion for public use and formal events.

The town says the structure was built in 1917 as a cannery and went through several industrial lives over the decades before falling into disuse. The building sits on the Howard County side of the area, now part of a park on West Friendship Road. Howard County leases the plot to the town.

Town of Sykesville

Officials say the walls and roof have deteriorated to the point that repairing and rehabilitating the building would cost more than $4.2 million. The proposed pavilion is expected to total around $2 million.

A historic factory sat unused for years. Now, Sykesville has plans to replace it A historic factory sat unused for years. Now, Sykesville has plans to replace it

If the plans move forward, the town says the project would honor the existing building's architectural style by incorporating salvaged materials into the new structure. Officials envision the pavilion as a space park-goers could use regularly, as well as a venue for formal events and gatherings.

"Overall, Town staff is very excited about the project," Kevin Rubenstein, Sykesville's town planner, told WMAR in email correspondence. "The site’s location presents a lot of logistical difficulties since it is largely in a flood plain, its proximity to the river, and the lack of water and sewer infrastructure at the property. This limited the redevelopment options that could be accomplished with a realistic budget, but anytime we have an opportunity to provide a new amenity for the community, we are excited."

"Working with the folks at Howard County has been a pleasure," he added, "and we hope the end result is something that residents and visitors can enjoy for a long time."

Nancy Mason said she has lived in a nearby community for more than 50 years and walks her dog Duke through the town frequently.

"That had looked rather dilapidated for some time. And so was the area, so now to see it all looking green, and a lot of people coming together, it's a great addition to the community," Mason told WMAR-2 News.

Howard County and the town say they are still welcoming public comments on the plans.

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