'Tristan Strong': Community raises $15,000 for 21-year-old injured in motorcycle crash in Fallston

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County family is thanking the community after a life-changing few weeks.

On Sept. 14, Tristan Roush was riding his motorcycle on Bel Air Road in Fallston when he was involved in a crash.

His parents, Don and Michele Roush, were halfway to Key West, Florida, celebrating their wedding anniversary when they received a phone call they never expected.

"We got a phone call that was an odd call," Don Roush said. "It was one of his friends, crying, and he said, 'I hate to be the one to deliver this news to you...' And our world changed."

A truck pulled out in front of Tristan's motorcycle shortly before 10 a.m., according to Maryland State Police. He was critically injured and flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

"His brain injuries were pretty significant; it's hard to watch and hard to look at and consider," he said. "Praise God he was wearing a helmet."

Brianna Roush Tristan and his siblings

As the family continues to navigate Tristan's recovery, Don Roush said one part of the story has stood out to him: the strangers who stopped to help before first responders arrived.

"Apparently somebody administered CPR on the scene that was just a person," he said. "Those people that stopped and saved his life, we don't know them. We need to find them."

The support did not stop at the crash scene.

Just two days after the crash, Tristan's friends launched a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $15,000 to help with his recovery.

His father said the outpouring reflects the kind of person Tristan has always been.

"We love to give, we love to help people, but his reach has been so much bigger," Don Roush said. "I'd say, 'What are you doing? Where are you?' and he's like, 'Helping a friend change a tire.' It didn't matter what he would drop and do."

Brianna Roush The wall of support in Tristan's hospital room

Even the doctors at Shock Trauma were surprised by Tristan's determination.

"Dr. Scalia from Shock Trauma said the fact that he made it here is unbelievable," Don Roush said. "He said, 'When we got him in there, we knew to fight for him because he gave us a thumbs up.'"

Friends, family members and supporters have rallied around the young man through a movement dubbed "Tristan Strong." The phrase has appeared on vehicles, social media posts and messages of encouragement as Tristan continues his recovery.

"Overwhelming support that I humbly don't understand how we got," Don Roush said. "People have shown up because of him. I'm so grateful."

Brianna Roush #TristanStrong on a vehicle

While the road ahead remains uncertain, Roush said his family remains hopeful.

"Whenever he does wake up, and we're claiming that victory already, I believe there's something big for him," he said. "Whatever can come of this, that somebody else finds hope and strength and can make it through and see what real love is about."

Maryland State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.