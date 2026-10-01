Glen Burnie company cooking up change for survivors of domestic violence

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — KCW Engineering Technologies is preparing for its sixth Cookout for a Cause, making a difference for domestic violence survivors with each burger flipped and dollar raised.

The event raises money for House of Ruth Maryland a day before WMAR-2 News helps fill the house by collecting items for domestic violence survivors.

KCW CFO and Owner Melissa Walker breaks down the event.

“Our team signs up for roughly $2,000 worth of items that fill the house collects. It could be blow up mattresses, sheets, bath sets diapers. And what we do to also raise money for the Decker emergency fund with House of Ruth, is we turn our business complex into a cookout," Walker said.

It'll cost no more than $12 to show your support with buying a hamburger or hot dog meal with desert from Chick Fil A.

KCW matches the money raised at the event and over the years, they have raised $9,000 for Fill the House and $19,000 through Cookout for a Cause.

“Not only are we bringing awareness to something that so desperately needs people to be aware of, we’re providing funds for women and children whose lives have been turned upside down and they need support so they need us speaking and raising funds.”

It's a community effort.

“We have Baltimore Washington medical center, they’ve already ordered 70 meals. They’re down the street. So we’re looking to get the fire stations, the police departments, the schools.“

Cookout for a Cause is on October 13th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside of KCW.

Fill the House is on October 14th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Weis Market in Towson.

