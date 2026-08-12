HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County mother who turned a frightening experience into a mission to help other families is celebrating a major milestone. The company she founded, Zigglebee, has a new safety technology product that is now available on Walmart.com.

Safety tool created by Harford County family goes nationwide, expanding to Walmart Safety tool created by Harford County family goes nationwide, expanding to Walmart

"To be able to help the wearer have dignity, but also be able to communicate in times of emergency," said Shari Bailey, Founder.

Bailey and her family created Infomate wristband, a wearable tool designed to help first responders quickly access critical information about vulnerable individuals during emergencies.

Six years ago, her daughter Laila, who has a rare genetic condition called Jacobsen syndrome and is nonverbal, wandered away from her Aberdeen home while under someone else's care.

"It was a very scary moment; we didn't know what to do," Bailey said. "I got the phone call that the person could not find Laila, and I nearly fell to the floor."

After researching available options, Bailey discovered there was a significant gap in safety technology.

"We said let's figure this out for families because there's no sense in another child getting lost," Bailey said.

The wearable device features a QR code that can be scanned by anyone who finds an individual in need of assistance. It's water-resistant, batteryless and has space for an Air Tag.

Taylor Epps Laila with her Infomate on

"Once this is scanned, I get an alert," Bailey explained. "The person that accessed it, once they accept privacy controls, they see the data I provided. This is her silent companion that can tell the world who she is."

Now, Bailey says Infomate has reached a new level of visibility and accessibility through a partnership with Walmart.

"We're excited to be part of Walmart's new guardian tech category," Bailey said. "This is something that Walmart is helping get in the hands of many families nationwide."

While the technology was inspired by families with special needs children, Bailey says its applications extend far beyond that community. Laila's twin sister, Lana, also wears an Infomate device.

"Children that have allergies or children going on field trips, summer camps, first responders, schools, hospitals, it can be a tool across the board," Bailey said.

For Bailey, the product represents more than a safety device.

"It's about empowerment," she said. "Laila's badge that she has on today says strong. That's what we want to do is empower families and give caregivers peace of mind."

Infomate devices cost $39, plus a $12 monthly subscription fee. A portion of the proceeds supports Laila's Gift, the nonprofit organization Bailey founded to advocate for individuals with disabilities and improve emergency response resources for vulnerable populations.

Click here for the Infomate.