One man's fried chicken stop turns into $1 million in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Md. — One man's stop for fried chicken turns into $1 million in Harford County.

The longtime Maryland Lottery player bought a pair of 100X the Cash scratch-offs at the Royal Farms on Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill.

He won $50 for which he used on two more tickets, winning another $50.

Feeling confident, he went to the well a third time.

As the saying goes ... third time's the charm — this literally turned out to be a case of winner winner, chicken dinner.

“At first, I thought it was $1,000, but when I looked closer, I realized it was $1 million," the lucky winner told Lottery officials. "I left the store laughing and in a rush. I even left my food behind because I was so happy. I ran to my car to call my kids.”

He claimed his prize on March 18, and plans to payoff the home mortgage.

That wasn't the only lottery jackpot hit recently.

Someone drew a $1.7-million-winning Multi-Match ticket in St. Mary’s County on March 19.

The ticket was purchased at Abell’s Tavern at 20281 Piney Point Road in Callaway.

Although no winner's come forward yet, here's the matching numbers: 3, 14, 15, 19, 27 and 38.

The winner can choose either the $1.7 million annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $950,000 one-time payment option (before taxes).

Players have 182 days to claim their money.

