ABERDEEN, Md. — The children, ages one, two and four, were fast asleep when their mother pulled into the Walmart parking lot in Aberdeen, and according to court records, she thought they’d be fine if she left the vehicle running with the air conditioning on in the 100 degree heat.

Afterall, what could go wrong?

Arielle Young has four children of her own.

Mother allegedly left children in car to shop at Walmart Mother allegedly left children in car to shop at Walmart

“It’s not okay,” said Young, “It’s too dangerous. Too hot. Leave kids out in the car. Anything can happen. Kids get kidnapped. Kids die. It’s tragic.”

Apparently oblivious to the risks of leaving them alone, surveillance video shows 32-year-old Marium Khan Ghauri entering the store, but it wouldn’t take long for the children to be spotted in the vehicle with no supervision.

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“Our police officers were notified after an off-duty police officer noticed three children in a running car abandoned in the parking lot for approximately 40 minutes,” said Aberdeen Police Capt. C. William Reiber.

After checking with Child Protective Services, the officers ended up handing the children back over to the custody of their father.

As for the mother, she had a bail review hearing and has since been released on her own recognizance.

The children came through the ordeal unscathed despite their mother shirking her responsibilities not only as a parent, but also as motorist.

“In the State of Maryland, no one can leave their car running unattended so that’s a violation of law and also with a child under the age of eight or under, they cannot be left unattended and alone unless accompanied by a 13-year-old and even then, the car should be running,” said Reiber, “So the best choice for anyone in this situation is if you pull up at a location to go shopping, simply take your kids with you and make the safe decision.”

While Neglect of a Minor is a misdemeanor offense, if convicted, the penalty is up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.