Abingdon mom allegedly left 3 young children inside unlocked running car while she shopped at Walmart

ABERDEEN, Md. — An Abingdon woman allegedly left her three young children inside an unlocked running car for an extended period of time while she shopped at Walmart.

It was an off-duty police officer that first spotted the children sitting in the Aberdeen store parking lot on Philadelphia Boulevard.

When on-duty officers arrived they learned the children were just 1, 2, and 4-years-of age.

Police believe they'd been left in the car for approximately 40 minutes.

This all happened on Wednesday, July 15, in the midst of a heatwave that saw temperatures reach the high 90s.

Officers were eventually able to locate their mom, 32-year-old Marium Khan Ghauri.

She claims the children were asleep so the decision was made to leave them in the car.

At this point Ghauri was placed under arrest on charges of Child Neglect.

The children were safely released to their father.

Ghauri is free on her own recognizance and is due back in court on September 2.

"The Aberdeen Police Department reminds parents and caregivers that leaving young children unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period, can place them at significant risk and may result in criminal charges," police said in a statement.

