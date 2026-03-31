FALLSTON, Md. — Why just search for Easter eggs, when at Log Cabin Chocolates in Fallston, you can have the whole bunny and more.

“My mom started us on this many, many years ago,” said Angel Bronico of Joppa, “We love this chocolate. This is our favorite time of the year.”

Log Cabin Chocolates in Harford County set to close Log Cabin Chocolates in Harford County set to close



But it appears this will be the last time for the Easter tradition at this location, since the makers of homemade chocolates soon won’t have a home.

While tariffs have driven up the costs of ingredients to produce the specialty candies, that’s not the reason it’s closing.

The sign outside the business says simply ‘Vacate Uncles Orders’---a not so subtle dig at a family member who holds the deed and the key to the business’s impending closure.

His niece, Allison Borsella, will lose her business on top of losing her voice temporarily with allergies, but she plans to launch a new business to continue the tradition her grandparents upheld when they opened the Fallston location back in 1961.

“Absolutely will be,” whispered Borsella, “We’re not going to give up. We’ll keep going.”

It’s a hope shared by her faithful employees who will soon be unemployed.

“It was hard to take, but I will say since I’ve been working here, I’ve always seen this place as a lot more than just this building,” said Jade Buddenbohn, the manager of the store.

And while generations of people have made their annual trek to the location, it’s always been about the chocolates and a rite of passage that’s worth continuing at virtually any price.

“I now have a daughter,” said Bronico, “So she’s three and a half. She’ll be four… actually she’ll be four in June so I have all kinds of stuff for her. I come in with this list and I think I’m going to stick to it and another hundred dollars later, here I am.” (laughter)