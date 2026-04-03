BEL AIR, Md. — A report of a pair of masked suspects attempting to steal cars from a Bel Bir apartment complex and police caught them in the act, but they are eleven years old so under Maryland law, police couldn’t arrest them and residents say they’re not surprised.

“Honestly, in this day and time, no,” said Eugene Tilghman, one of the victims’ neighbors, “The way they have things, these new rules, these new things, it’s no discipline for these young people now, not like when we was coming up.”

Kids as aspiring car thieves; police frustrated the youngest offenders go unpunished Kids as aspiring car thieves

Major Lee Dunbar is with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

“They had screwdrivers on them. They had already popped the ignition on one of them,” said Dunbar, “but we’re very fortunate we got there before they got behind the wheel of the cars, and like I’ve said and we were talking here, we’re so thankful that we didn’t have to get into a pursuit with two eleven-year-olds in Bel Air at 10 o’clock in the morning.”

Adding insult to injury, police say this wasn’t the first time the same two boys had tried to steal a vehicle without consequences.

Police say last year, they were involved in a similar incident in Baltimore, and law enforcers from throughout the state have been lobbying Maryland lawmakers to reconsider a law, which protects some criminals under the age of 13 from arrest, pointing out the dangerous repercussions that have some with it.

“Kids aren’t dumb and organized crime is not dumb either---ones that are actually stealing these cars for parts or sending them overseas,” said Dunbar, “They’re going to start using juveniles.”

There is also concern children old enough to commit such crimes, but too young to be held accountable may pay for it in the long run.

“They’re going to end up in the penitentiary,” said Tilghman, “They’re going to end up locked up or they’re going to end up really hurting somebody. That’s the sad thing about it. I hope and pray they get… Hopefully, their parents step in and do something, but that’s not a bright future. Starting off at 11? I can’t imagine. My parents would have my hide.”