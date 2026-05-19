BEL AIR, Md. — A damaged Penske truck used to steal cooking grease from an Applebee’s in Aberdeen back in August became a weapon when a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop it as it traveled against traffic to elude police on Interstate 95, striking and injuring Lieutenant Robert Burgess in the process.

Justice after deputy struck on Interstate 95 Justice after deputy struck on Interstate 95

“Total, I had 17 broken ribs,” said Burgess.

“They’re still sore at time. We’re hopeful that things in the future… they will heal, and I won’t have as much pain as I’m in.”

In court, prosecutors revealed the suspect, Juan Manzueta, had an extensive criminal history, including two previous occasions when he tried to run from police.

The defendant pled guilty to attempted murder, burglary, and some lesser counts and received a sentence of 40 years behind bars.

“Dangerous offenders like Juan Quiroz Manzueta face significant consequences for the threat they pose to our community,” said Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey following the sentencing.

While leading police on a 36-minute-long chase, Manzueta also struck six different vehicles with the box truck and drove into oncoming traffic on multiple occasions before striking the lieutenant.

“He showed such disregard for not just Lt. Burgess’ life, but everybody’s life that was on those roadways that day; he has no place out in society,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Because attempted first-degree murder is a violent crime, here in Maryland, the suspect will have to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.