Judge dismisses GoFundMe lawsuit between members of Rachel Morin's family

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The civil lawsuit related to GoFundMe money raised after Rachel Morin's death has been dismissed.

Randolph Rice, the attorney retained by the Morins after Rachel's murder, confirmed to WMAR-2 News on Thursday that the case was dismissed with prejudice.

He stated that the Morins "acted properly and with complete integrity in their handling of the Rachel Morin Memorial Trust."

“This decision is a complete vindication of Rebekah and Patty Morin,” Rice said. “From day one, they did everything right with the money raised. Their only mission has been to honor Rachel’s memory and responsibly safeguard the future of her children. The dismissal with prejudice makes clear they never did anything wrong.”

NEW: The civil lawsuit related to GoFundMe money raised after #RachelMorin's death filed by her children against Rachel's mother & sister has been dismissed, though the terms remain confidential.



It cannot be refiled. @WMAR2News — Blair Sabol TV (@BlairSabolTV) September 18, 2025

Back in September 2024, Rachel's 20-year-old daughter Faye McMahon joined Joseph Custer and Jonathan Alderson, the fathers of Rachel's four other surviving children, in suing her grandmother Patricia Morin, her aunt Rebekah Morin, and Rice.

McMahon, Rachel's next of kin and estate representative, alleged that the $53,441 raised by a GoFundMe started by Rebekah did not benefit her young siblings as initially intended.

They said the GoFundMe originally specified the funds left after funeral costs would go solely towards needs of the kids, and argued the wording then suddenly changed to say remaining funds would go towards Rachel's family and the needs of her children.

That lawsuit was later dismissed when a voluntary settlement was reached in February, according to court filings.

RELATED: Rachel Morin family battles each other in court over GoFundMe proceeds

In May, following the end of Rachel Morin's killer's trial, the Morins returned to court over the proceeds, with McMahon, along with Custer and Alderson, maintaining their argument that Rachel's children had still yet to access any of the money that was intended for them.

The filing claimed “In Honor of Rachel Morin Trust”, established by Patty and Rebekah, “was not designed for the immediate needs and benefit of the children.”

Both Patty and Rebekah Morin sought to have the lawsuit thrown out over meritless claims.

READ MORE: Motion filed to dismiss GoFundMe lawsuit between members of Rachel Morin's family

In a motion to dismiss the case, both Patty and Rebekah claimed that they established a trust for the benefit of the children where not a cent has been taken out, and statements have been provided to the plaintiffs to prove as much.

A hearing was set for today, September 18, for a judge to hear arguments on the motion to dismiss.

Matt Mcmahon, Faye's father, released the following statement to WMAR following the dismissal of the case:

I will be eternally grateful to every member of the community, the media, the HCSO, Mr. George Robinson IV, and everyone else who stood by and supported Rachel Morin's five children over the past two years. No child should have to lose their mother, especially not in this way. Your love and compassion have carried them through moments that felt impossible. Thank you!



I feel like the most important message I could give is a message of gratitude. Rachel’s children were betrayed by the world. The community responded by standing with the children. The community needs to understand how much of an impact they’ve had on the children’s lives.



Randolph Rice's full statement can be read below: