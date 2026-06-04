HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Neighbors in Harford County are raising concerns about Amtrak's plans to replace two bridges — the Gunpowder River Bridge and the Bush River Bridge — saying the proposed designs don't do enough to accommodate boat traffic on the waterways.

'It's unbelievable': Neighbors say Amtrak's bridge replacement plans in Harford County fall short Neighbors say Amtrak's bridge replacement plans in Harford County fall short

Things are already difficult. The Gunpowder River Bridge has a 12-foot clearance, and the Bush River Bridge is a draw bridge, but it only lifts on weekends in the summer.

Both are more than 100 years old, requiring frequent repairs and restricting trains to 125 miles per hour.

So Amtrak is proposing a replacement that will increase capacity and speed, cutting travel time for passengers. They plan to increase the clearance at both bridges, but only slightly.

"It's currently sitting with a 12-foot clearance, and they're proposing a 15, so only a three-foot increase for the new bridge," Sarah Kestner said.

Many in the community feel that a 36-inch increase isn't enough.

"It's so asinine, it's unbelievable," Don Guthrie said, whose boat is over 11 feet tall."It's so ridiculous because the tide goes up four or five feet twice a day, so if you raise it three feet, you lose it twice a day."

Guthrie added that a clearance of 40 to 45 feet would be more in line with what's typical, and that both bridges should match since they sit roughly 6 miles apart.

Taylor Epps Gunpowder and Bush River bridges on a map

David Thomas of the Chesapeake Bay Yacht Clubs Association and the National Boating Federation says that with a change this long-lasting, there needs to be thorough planning.

"I have a sailboat that can't come in here at all currently. There needs to be some thinking and some ability for the stakeholders in the area to have input so that a balanced and fair result is obtained," Thomas said.

Neighbors and advocates say the long-term economic impact is also a factor.

"We gotta put it high enough, more boats will come in and out, and there would be more people spending money," Guthrie said.

Which they hope opens up more opportunities for surrounding communities.

Sarah Kestner chairs the Gunpowder Bush Waterways Advocacy Group and attended a community meeting to gather feedback from neighbors before bringing it back to Amtrak.

Taylor Epps Sarah Kestner at the meeting

"Let them know that there is a lot of interest here and we will be requesting a new proposal," Kestner said.

Advocates also hope to draw the attention of elected officials before the project advances further. Construction is currently slated for 2030.

Neighbors have until June 25 to submit their concerns to the Coast Guard by mail at Coast Guard East District, 431 Crawford Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704-5004 or via email at D5Portsmouth-BridgesPublicNotice@uscg.mil.

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