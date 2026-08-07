Harford County Sheriff confirms presence of Chris Hansen's 'Takedown' team; rec baseball coach among arrests

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — If you heard rumors about journalist Chris Hansen being back in Harford County with his "Takedown" crew, they are true, according to Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Sheriff Gahler confirmed that the sheriff's office, alongside Hansen's team, completed a joint operation that uncovered something that should "concern every parent in the community" after a week of filming.

He announced the arrest of multiple individuals within Harford County who allegedly attempted to communicate with children.

"Let me make one thing absolutely clear: if you target our kids, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will bring you to justice," said Sheriff Gahler.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of Kenneth Goedeke, who authorities say was engaging with an undercover deputy posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Deputies have now arrested Robert "Joe" Swarthout, 41, of Fallston.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say Swarthout serves as a Fallston Recreation baseball coach and previously worked for a national touring company.

According to the sheriff's office, Swarthout used an online app to communicate with an undercover deputy posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Even when he was made aware of the person's age, Swarthout continued the conversation and attempted to arrange a meeting.

When he arrived at the meeting location, he was met by deputies and arrested at the scene.

Authorities say he is charged with two felony counts related to the solicitation of a minor.

"As stated yesterday and worth repeating, these charges are deeply troubling. Once again, we are facing a situation involving a trusted community member—someone responsible for guiding and safeguarding youth—attempting to exploit a minor. It is a stark reminder that vigilance is essential," Sheriff Gahler said.

This marks the second time Chris Hansen's team has operated in the area, with the initial report coming in November 2025.

Hansen and his crew partnered with the sheriff's office once again in an investigation that resulted in nine arrests.

Related: Harford County Sheriff's Office teams with Chris Hansen to catch child sex predators

If you or someone you know has information or believes they may have been affected, contact the sheriff's office. You can contact the dedicated tipline at cactips@harfordsheriff.org.

"Parents and caregivers, please continue open and ongoing conversations with your children—not only about this case, but about the broader dangers posed by individuals who misuse positions of trust and by online predators who target young people. Your awareness, involvement, and willingness to talk with your kids remain among the strongest protections we have as a community," said Sheriff Gahler.