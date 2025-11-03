Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harford County Sheriff's Office teams with Chris Hansen to catch child sex predators

BEL AIR, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office recently partnered with renowned television journalist, Chris Hansen, in conducting an undercover sting operation to catch child sex predators.

On Monday Sheriff Jeff Gahler posted a video message on Facebook, stating the investigation resulted in nine arrests.

Hansen, who is well known for hosting the television series "To Catch a Predator" now has a streaming program called 'Takedown,' which has the same sort of premise.

The show focuses on adults trying to chat online with someone they believe to be a minor, in hopes of meeting up to have sex.

Instead they're really chatting with an undercover agent, and when they finally do arrange a meeting, Hansen is there to question them before police move in for the take-down.

"When I was first approached about conducting this operation, it was my sincere hope that we would come up empty handed, that we would find there were no predators that wanted to terrorize our kids here in Harford County, and that the operation would end with zero arrests," said Gahler. "Sadly that was not the case at all."

Episodes featuring Harford County are scheduled to air this winter.

