Harford County Sheriff announces third arrest following Chris Hansen 'Takedown' investigation

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A third arrest has been announced in Harford County following a week-long joint investigation with Chris Hansen and his "Takedown" team.

Authorities say Lawrence B. Purser, 31, of Aberdeen, has been apprehended and charged with solicitation of a minor.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

The announcement comes just days after Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler confirmed rumors of Hansen's presence in Harford County.

In a statement on Friday, Sheriff Gahler announced the arrests of Kenneth Goedeke and Robert "Joe" Swarthout after they allegedly engaged with an undercover deputy online who was posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Swarthout, according to authorities, served as a baseball coach for Fallston Recreation.

Related: Harford County Sheriff confirms presence of Chris Hansen's 'Takedown' team; rec baseball coach among arrests

According to the sheriff's office, Purser engaged in "explicit communication" with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Although Purser was made aware of the age assumed by the detective, he still arranged a time and place for a meeting.

At the arranged location, Purser was encountered by deputies who took him into custody.

He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center and is being held without bond.

"Parents and caregivers, your involvement remains one of the strongest tools we have in preventing these crimes. Please continue to talk with your children about the risks posed by strangers online, stay aware of how they spend their time on digital platforms, and know who they are interacting with. Your vigilance is a critical part of keeping Harford County's children safe," Sheriff Gahler said.