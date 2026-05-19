Harford County Public Schools names Dr. Dyann R. Mack as superintendent after serving as interim since January

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County Public Schools has a new superintendent.

Her name is Dr. Dyann R. Mack.

Dr. Mack has already been in the driver's seat as interim superintendent since January.

She has been preparing for this moment for years, as she garnered decades of experience in public education.

According to her contemporaries, Dr. Mack has shown and proved through example.

“Dr. Mack has proven herself to be a thoughtful, experienced, and student-centered

leader,” said Board President Lauren Paige.

“Throughout this process, it became clear that her vision, leadership, and deep

understanding of our school system make her the right choice to lead Harford County Public Schools forward. We are confident in her ability to build on our strengths and guide HCPS into the future.”