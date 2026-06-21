Harford County Executive declares court victory over Visit Harford

BEL AIR, Md. — A nearly two-year court saga between Harford County and its former tourism arm 'Visit Harford' appears to have come to an end.

Last week a Harford County Circuit Court judge awarded Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and his administration $266,100.06, ruling that 'Visit Harford' spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars unjustifiably, going against their contractual obligation of promoting tourism.

In July 2024 WMAR-2 News reported how it was 'Visit Harford' who first sued Cassilly for breach of contract, over his alleged withholding of County funding.

'Visit Harford' was hoping the court would force Cassilly and company to fork over $290,000 in taxpayer dollars.

Cassilly in response filed a counterclaim arguing that 'Visit Harford' operated without any County oversight and therefore undermined his efforts to control government spending.

Circuit Court Judge W. Michel Pierson ultimately dismissed 'Visit Harford's' complaint, instead ruling in favor of Cassilly and the County.

RELATED: Judge sides with Harford County in court clash over tourism funding

Visit Harford had overseen county tourism since 2015, when then-County Executive Barry Glassman abolished the local government's tourism division.

Cassilly's since reversed that decision.

“This judgment is an important victory for Harford County taxpayers,” Cassilly said following the court's ruling. “The court affirmed our view that outside entities receiving public funds must spend those funds for their intended purpose and be able to account for every dollar. Despite our attempts to work with Visit Harford, they resisted accountability and transparency and instead launched a lawsuit and a media campaign to discredit our efforts."