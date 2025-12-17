Harford County Council overrides Executive veto allowing union backed employee arbitration

BEL AIR, Md. — There is more discord in Bel Air between Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and the County Council.

This time the Council overrode Cassilly's veto on Bill 25-012.

The bill in question requires union backed binding arbitration to resolve county employment disputes.

According to Cassilly, the bill violates Harford County's Charter.

"Bill 25-012 violates the County Charter in several ways, most notably because the Charter establishes the [citizen-led Personnel Advisory Board] as the exclusive final authority on such matters, yet this Bill imposes binding arbitration as the new final authority," said Cassilly. "There simply cannot be two final authorities, and Council members and I have sworn to uphold the Charter.”

Cassilly also attacked Council President Patrick Vincenti for leading the effort.

"Yet again, Council President Vincenti has chosen to bend to political pressure instead of standing strong for our taxpayers," Cassilly said. "Voters know the truth, Mr. Vincenti is pandering for the financial and political support of statewide government unions who are anxious to unleash their big-city politics on Harford County. Our citizens are not fooled by Mr. Vincenti’s claim that he is merely protecting county employees, who already have a fair and time-tested process for resolving employment disputes at no cost to taxpayers.”

Back in September Vincenti announced he'd be running against Cassilly for Harford County Executive.

Here is a message he posted on Facebook defending his backing of the bill.