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Harford County community holds charity event to support families of 2 men killed in separate crashes

Harford County raises money for families of 2 crash victims
KJ Simpson
Harford County raises money for families of 2 crash victims
Harford County raises money for families of 2 crash victims
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HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A local community is turning grief into support after two deadly crashes claimed the lives of a teenager and a father of two.

Harford County raises money for families of 2 crash victims

Harford County raises money for families of 2 crash victims

A music charity event in Harford County raised money for the families of 18-year-old Ryan Duvall and Gene Smith, who both died in separate crashes the same night.

Duvall was a first-year student at Harford Community College and a black-belt martial artist known throughout the community.

Smith, who was in his early 40s, leaves behind his wife and two young children.

Local musicians donated their time, businesses provided supplies, and community members contributed raffle prizes to help cover funeral and family expenses.

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