BEL AIR, Md. — Music lovers are already camping out at REB Records in Bel Air ahead of Record Store Day to get their hands on rare vinyl releases.

The unofficial holiday celebrates music on vinyl and the independent stores that sell it. Sales do not start until 8 a.m. Saturday, but dedicated fans are already waiting outside the store.

Haley Holleman, who was third in line, said she is looking for specific rare releases.

Fans camp out at Bel Air record store ahead of Record Store Day to buy rare and exclusive vinyl Fans camp out at Bel Air record store to celebrate Record Store Day

"There's a couple, I, you know, uh, Sleep Token, which there's only two, and it's liquid filled, so it's also pretty cool because, of course it's liquid filled. It's not like a normal record, uh, you know, Tate McRae, Ethel Kane, um, I'm pretty sure that's all I'm here for," Holleman said.

Gerry Wills, who was second in line, explained why he prefers the sound of vinyl over digital formats.

"You can hear some sometimes some things better, um, drum fills and sometimes a snare drum will come through way clear on vinyl. It's really hard to explain the science behind it and how it will sound. More a little bit more crisp than you would if you had it on any streaming platform," Wills said.

The dedication of these fans reflects a broader trend in the music industry. A report earlier this year found vinyl record sales topped $1 billion last year and have grown 19 years in a row.

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