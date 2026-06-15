FALLSTON, Md. — Katy Napier never expected a quick TikTok post to change her life.

The Fallston mother makes inspirational videos focused on spreading positivity and joy. But it was a humorous video about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — a star she says she is a huge fan of — that caught fire online.

"It was very, very quick witted, I didn't even think I was that funny, it just took off," Napier said.

Fallston mom's viral TikTok about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson lands her family at the Moana premiere Fallston mom's viral TikTok earns her family a Hollywood premiere invite

Napier made the video because she is a huge fan of The Rock and Moana, and she thought it was interesting that he was selling shampoo. The video quickly went viral, earning millions of views on TikTok and Instagram, with many people reposting it and tagging The Rock.

"I didn't even know if he would see it, I thought maybe he would comment but I wouldn't even have noticed the comment because they were just going so fast, it was unreal how many people were commenting," Napier said.

Not only did he see the video — he made a post of his own.

"I was sitting on the ground and I said oh my gosh, I ran into the house and I'm hyperventilating basically, my husband thinks something is wrong, I said Don he stitched it, he dueted it, he was like what, I said The Rock and I showed him and he was dumbfounded and then I read the message and I was like oh my gosh what is happening?" Napier said.

A few days later, a surprise arrived right at her front door — one she says she never expected.

"Because I am just a mom in Maryland like nothing like this happens to me," Napier said.

The Rock sent her a personalized message and a truckload of his Papatui grooming products. He also invited her and her family to the Hollywood premiere of the live-action Moana.

"It honestly still feels like a dream, I feel like someone should pinch me because its been an incredible ride and its not even over yet and I already have a TikTok planned to do with the rock, hoping he will do it with me so its just unbelievable," Napier said.

Napier says she never would have thought one of her videos would reach so many people and make her family's dreams come true.

"It's how I was raised, kindness begets kindness and why be miserable when you can spread joy and be positive," Napier said.

Napier and her family will head to Hollywood to meet The Rock and the rest of the Moana cast at the red-carpet premiere on July 7th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

