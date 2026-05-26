ABERDEEN, Md. — There’s no shortage of evidence where the bullets pierced the front of a home on Washington Street in the wee hours of the morning last Friday awaking Dewey Cuffley who’d been fast asleep in the basement.

“I heard a loud bang and then someone yelled ‘Get down!’ and then after that I heard gunshot go off again so I came out of the basement up the stairs,” Dewey told us, “There were bullets that were flying by my head and I was screaming for my youngest daughter and, luckily, she got pulled into a closet.”

Ducking for cover in Aberdeen Ducking for cover in Aberdeen

Once Dewey was certain the 17-year-old was alright, he turned his attention to his mother.

“My mom, she goes into work early. She’s a waitress and by the grace of God, she hit the alarm on her snooze on her phone, because she should have been in the shower getting ready for work,” recounted Dewey, “A bullet went right through the tile, went through my mom’s shower glass and right above her bed.”

There were nine people inside Dewey’s mother’s home at the time of the shooting, and police say that will be taken into account once the shooter is identified.

“You have rounds entering the house, which obviously could have struck anyone in the house,” said Aberdeen Police Capt. C. William Reiber, “So that’s nine counts of attempted murder on everyone inside.”

The family only moved into the house seven months ago and have no reason to believe they were the intended targets, but even if the gunman mistook them for someone else, it certainly could have been a costly error.

“There was over a hundred holes in my house altogether,” said Dewey pointing to the front porch.

Anyone with information, which could help police in this case are asked to call Detective Welsh at 410-272-2121.