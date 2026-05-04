Discovery of black vulture carcasses force hiking trail closures around Conowingo Dam

DARLINGTON, Md. — Avian flu fears have forced the temporary closure of certain hiking trails surrounding Conowingo Dam.

Constellation, who operates the dam, said black vulture carcasses were recently collected near Fishermen’s Park that tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza.

They were discovered along the Wildflower and Mason Dixon trailheads beyond the Overlook parking area.

So far no dead birds have been located by the dam's structure of fishing wharf.

As result the Wildflower and Mason Dixon hiking trails in that area are closed.

We reported on a similar incident at the dam last year.

Officials say wild birds often show no signs of Avian flu, and therefore urge the public to avoid contact.

Anyone finding a sick or dead bird, should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.