Dead vulture discovery around Conowingo Dam raises Avian flu concerns

DARLINGTON, Md. — Avian flu fears have forced the temporary closure of certain hiking trails around Conowingo Dam.

Constellation, who operates the dam, says dead black vultures were recently discovered near Fishermen’s Park raising concerns about Avian flu potentially spreading in the area.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is conducting tests on the vultures to see if they were infected.

To mitigate the potential threat, Constellation shut down the Wildflower and Mason Dixon trails between the Overlook parking area and Fisherman’s Park.

So far no deceased birds have been reported near the dam's fishing wharf.

"Constellation is working in close coordination with state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Maryland Department of Environment, Maryland Department of Agriculture and the- MDNR to help protect the public and wild birds in Fisherman’s Park, including the area’s beloved eagles," Constellation said in a press release.

Officials say wild birds often show no signs of Avian flu, and therefore urge the public to avoid contact.

Anyone finding a sick or dead bird, should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.