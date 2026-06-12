Deputy identified in fatal Belcamp police chase that killed fleeing driver

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The deputy involved in the fatal police-involved collision that happened Tuesday in Belcamp has been identified.

The involved deputy is identified as HCSO Senior Deputy Allen Jennings, a 10-year-veteran.

The driver who died in the crash has yet to be identified. The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General announced the name will be released once it's confirmed.

Tuesday afternoon, a driver died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 40 after fleeing deputies who were investigating a suspected drug transaction.

Deputies attempted to stop the suspect in the area of Long Bar Harbor.

Police say the driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on Route 40, where he crashed into four vehicles at the intersection of Route 40 and Route 543 in Belcamp. His vehicle caught fire, and he died in the crash.

RELATED: Driver dies in fiery crash after fleeing suspected drug stop on Route 40 in Harford County

Two people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene, but are expected to be ok.

The IID continues to investigate the circumstances of this fatal police-involved collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 410-576-7070.