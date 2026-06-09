Driver dies in fiery crash after fleeing suspected drug stop on Route 40 in Harford County

BELCAMP, Md. — A driver died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 40 Tuesday afternoon after fleeing deputies who were investigating a suspected drug transaction.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit observed the incident on Meadowood Drive in Edgewood, and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle in the area of Long Bar Harbor.

The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on Route 40, where he crashed into four vehicles at the intersection of Route 40 and Route 543 in Belcamp. His vehicle caught fire, and he died in the crash.

The deputy pursuing him helped the driver of one of the other cars get out safely before that car caught fire. Two people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene, but are expected to be okay.

"Here in Harford County, we still believe in good proactive policing, and that's what this was," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

He went on to say that this suspect was known to them and they are not releasing his name at this time.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigative Division was on scene conducting its state-mandated investigation.