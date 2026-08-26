Deputies arrest teen wanted in Edgewood double shooting that left one dead, one injured

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Edgewood back in April.

A'maree Curbeam, 17, was found inside a Baltimore home Tuesday and taken into custody by the Harford County Sheriff's Office Warrant Apprehension Unit and law enforcement officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On April 3 at 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive following reports of a shooting.

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There, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Baltimore-area trauma center for treatment.

An additional victim, identified as 20-year-old Bryan H. Burrows Jr. of Edgewood, Maryland, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Burrows died at the scene.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home where Curbeam was found and recovered a firearm. It has not yet been confirmed whether the firearm is connected to the shooting or any other criminal activity, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Curbeam is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.