County Executive proposes legislation to permanently ban data centers in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly formally submitted legislation to permanently ban data centers in Harford County.

This is in response to recent discussions about a proposed County Council moratorium that would put a 90-day pause on any new data center developments in the county.

Under current law, data centers are not specifically permitted within the Harford County Zoning Code. The proposed law would create a permanent ban, ensuring these facilities can't be approved by officials or by finding future loopholes in the zoning code.

“Over the last year, my administration has been approached by parties interested in bringing data centers to Harford County,” said County Executive Cassilly.

“We have carefully researched the impacts these facilities have had on communities across the country, and it is clear that Data Centers are not appropriate for Harford County.”

County Executive Bob Cassilly said his administration grew concerned after the County Council invited a pro-data center group to present, and then introduced a 90-day moratorium bill that could open the door for data centers to be approved later.

The Cassilly administration is concerned about how data centers would affect the county's quality of life, citing their high energy and water consumption, strain on local infrastructure, and environmental impact. The energy issue is especially critical because Maryland's green policies have already limited the state's power production.

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced before the Harford County Council for consideration at a future meeting.

At a meeting in April, Harford County Councilmember Jacob Bennett officially introduced a bill to put a 90-day pause on any new data center developments in the county.

Some neighbors wanted to see the pause extended beyond 90 days. Bennett said he is open to an extension, noting that everyone on the council is on the same page.

Harford County residents have formed a grassroots organization called Our Land, Our Home, Our Harford to oppose potential data center developments in their community.

Councilmember Nolanda Robert confirmed that a developer is considering building a data center on the site of Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa.

The public has a chance to share thoughts at a hearing on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

