Camera captures bobcat for the first time in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County neighbor's home video captured an amazing first for the area, a confirmed on camera bobcat sighting.

He then contacted the Susquehannock Wildlife Society.

John Garrison, conservation director with the society, told WMAR-2 News why this is so exciting.

"When we see a new species like this in an area, it could mean populations are expanding or there could be individuals moving through the landscape," Garrison said, "Typically, when you have more animals on the landscape it means that you have a greater biodiversity, it means that your landscape is really intact."

He said the wildlife society receives hundreds of reports of bobcats in the area.

"But they ended up being either deer, or coyote, raccoons, foxes, stuff like that."

But when they saw the telltale signs of a short muzzle, tufted up ears and cat-like legs with a jaguar-like prowl - they knew it was the real deal.

Gabriella and Isabella Quadrelli grew up hiking through Gunpowder Falls State Park, saying they've never heard of anything like this before.

"It kind of scared me a little bit. I just don't know much about bobcats but I know it's kind of, not dangerous but it is interesting that they're out there," Gabby said.

"I think it's kind of cool. Usually when we do our hikes I'm always like 'oh my god, I wonder if we're gonna see a bear or something' and now that there's a bobcat I think it's kind of cool," added Isabella.

It's unclear if the animal was by itself or with others or why it was in the area to begin with.

Garrison said it could've been just passing through or staying in the area looking for food.

He believes a big part of the story is about how the bobcat was sighted.

"I think that these emerging technologies are really helping us better understand wildlife and confirm these sightings and I think that's a really important part."

He said there's a very low chance of running into a bobcat in the area and it's very rare for one to attack you.

But if you do happen to come across one, give it space and walk away.